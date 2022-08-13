Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$74.82.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$64.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.89.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

