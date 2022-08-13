Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.82.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of STN opened at C$64.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.30. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.89.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.