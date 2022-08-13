Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 31.5% in July

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

SBLK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,591. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

