Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,223 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $73.89 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.