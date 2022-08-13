Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Stock Up 2.6 %

HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.95 and a 200-day moving average of $446.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

