Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $188,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

