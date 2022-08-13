Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $187.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

