Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $251.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,648. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

