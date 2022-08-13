Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,343. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

