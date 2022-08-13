Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.