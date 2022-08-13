Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STMH remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,061. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

