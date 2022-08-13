STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 5.3 %

TSE STEP opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$377.26 million and a P/E ratio of -34.14. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

