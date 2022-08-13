Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Cap of $174,008.77

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $174,008.77 and approximately $182,977.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
