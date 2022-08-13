Stephen P. Mawer Acquires 9,251 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.48 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

