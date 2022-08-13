Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.12 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €18.22 ($18.59). 189,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a one year high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.75 ($26.28).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

