Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.61.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

CR stock opened at C$6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$963.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

About Crew Energy

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.