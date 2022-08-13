StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.