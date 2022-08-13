StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BLCM opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

