StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

CHMG opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $402,205. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

