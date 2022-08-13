StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 2.9 %

MCHX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

