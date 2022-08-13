StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
MCHX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
