StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of -479.52 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

