StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

