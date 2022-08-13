StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
NYSE AIRI opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
About Air Industries Group
