StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

