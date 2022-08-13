StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Stock Performance

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

