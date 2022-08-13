StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

