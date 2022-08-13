StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.