StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.