StockNews.com Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.84.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
