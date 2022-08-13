StockNews.com Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Franklin Covey Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE FC opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.90 million, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
