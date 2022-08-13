Stratos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $795,843.00 (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $795,843.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratos has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.