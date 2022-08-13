Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

