Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

FIW opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

