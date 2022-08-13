Summit Financial LLC Buys 12,304 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

