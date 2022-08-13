Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.