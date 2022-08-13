Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 82,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $526,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

