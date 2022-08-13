Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

