Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.88. 831,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,437. The stock has a market cap of $949.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

