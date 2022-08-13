Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Suncorp Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

