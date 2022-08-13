Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.49. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sunoco by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

