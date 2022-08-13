Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Suzuki Motor stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. 4,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $199.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

