SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,941,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $464.24 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.80.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. UBS Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

