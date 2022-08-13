Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,739.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

