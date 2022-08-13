SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Reaches $0.20

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SwissBorg has a market cap of $196.84 million and $489,559.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

CHSB is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.

SwissBorg Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

