Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.