System1 (NYSE:SST) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of SST traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,244 shares of company stock valued at $967,085.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth $841,000.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

