T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CMO Michael J. Katz Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,529.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.