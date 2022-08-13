Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.17. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

About Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

