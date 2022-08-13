Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALS. SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Insider Activity at Talaris Therapeutics
In related news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Talaris Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Nader bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
TALS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.
Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
