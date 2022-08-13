Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALS. SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Talaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Talaris Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francois Nader bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,562 shares of company stock worth $383,766. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

