Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Down 66.4% in July

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Team by 26.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Team has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

