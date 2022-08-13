TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FTI opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

