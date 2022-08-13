TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 11,979 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $102,061.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,461,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,632.84.

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 27,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 203.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

